    EBZT   US3004321010

EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC.

(EBZT)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:02:40 2023-04-03 am EDT
2.330 USD   +1.30%
12:02pEBI Partners with Al-Rushaid Technologies to Broaden International Reach
GL
12:01pEBI Partners with Al-Rushaid Technologies to Broaden International Reach
GL
03/28Everything Blockchain Inc. Partners with Center for Internet Security as New CIS CyberMarket Vendor
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EBI Partners with Al-Rushaid Technologies to Broaden International Reach

04/03/2023 | 12:02pm EDT
Company delivers innovative data protection to communities in the Middle East and North Africa

Jacksonville, Florida, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage and protect data, today announced a partnership with Al-Rushaid Technologies (ART). Together, the two companies will work to deliver highly-differentiated data protection solutions to countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

ART, a subsidiary of Al-Rushaid Group, offers a variety of innovative IT solutions suitable for companies of all sizes and across various industries. The five-year distribution deal with a combined total of $47 million in performance based milestone payments to EBI will position ART as the exclusive agent of the company’s EB Control platform in several MENA countries, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Egypt.  

EB Control safeguards data on the owner's local device by creating a secure vault.  This vault can be stored, transported or shared, allowing owners to maintain complete control for the lifespan of the data. With EB Control, data and files can be geo-fenced, time-fenced and data rights management invoked.  With this innovative technology, data can be confidently shared and controlled outside of a secure domain.

“We are thrilled for this partnership with ART,” said Toney Jennings, Chief Executive Officer, EBI. “EB Control merges simplicity of use with elevated and extended security protections.  We are confident that our technology will exceed all data protection needs of small and medium-sized businesses to large corporations across MENA countries.”

In addition to EB Control, ART will become a non-exclusive reseller of BuildDB, EBI’s next-generation database powered by a advanced private blockchain architecture that delivers superior performance, reduced latency, zero trust and unmatched resilience.

For more information about EBI, visit everything blockchain.io.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.
Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) envisions a future where every transaction is trusted and blockchain is used to meet ESG goals, support cities of the future, build and control the transparency of supply chains and ensure the rights of data ownership sustain forever. The company’s patent-pending advances in blockchain engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and energy efficiency. Current sub-brands include: EB Advise, EB Build and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,48 M - -
Net income 2022 2,32 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,51 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,2 M 22,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,0x
EV / Sales 2022 23,2x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Everything Blockchain, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Toney E. Jennings Chief Executive & Operating Officer
William C. Regan Chief Financial Officer
Michael W. Hawkins Chairman
Brandon Hart Chief Technology Officer
Cedric Harris Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC.0.00%22
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.90.93%15 641
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC.194.69%1 668
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.154.97%1 458
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.128.72%277
CLEANSPARK, INC.36.27%217
