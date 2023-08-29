BuildDB to provide DigitalOcean’s customers with a low-cost, secure approach to cloud data storage

Jacksonville, Fla. , Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage and protect data, today announced that they are joining DigitalOcean’s partner program. By joining the program, EBI’s BuildDB, the next generation database solution, will now be accessible to DigitalOcean customers via their marketplace.

Organizations are currently addressing the challenge of balancing the decreasing use of traditional infrastructure with the increasing costs of cloud adoption. In fact, according to Gartner, the market for public cloud computing is expected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2025, indicating more and more businesses shifting to the cloud. Now in collaboration with DigitalOcean, EBI is expanding its mission to provide businesses access to its cost-effective, next-gen database solution. A critical benefit to using BuildDB is its AI-enabled query patterns that allow the prefetching of data, greatly speeding up query speeds and eliminating the need for duplicate data storage that indexing requires.

“We’re thrilled at the opportunity to join DigitalOcean’s partner program and help more businesses securely and efficiently store their data in the cloud,” said Toney Jennings, Chief Executive Officer at EBI. “Choosing the right cloud provider can be challenging, but with our partnership, the choice becomes clear. With BuildDB and DigitalOcean working together, customers’ databases can grow as big as they need them to while operating at the same speed and at a lower price point.”

BuildDB is built on a highly scalable “event-actor” architecture that allows for very large numbers of virtual units of compute on standard hardware. BuildDB will provide DigitalOcean’s customers unique advantages like:

Performance: Single millisecond query speeds

Resilience: The unique BuildDB architecture is self-healing and ransomware resistant

Security: BuildDB incorporates zero-trust to each block in their customer’s ledger

Efficiency: BuildDB eliminates the need for duplicate data storage that indexing requires

For more information about BuildDB, distributed cloud storage, and managing cloud costs, visit everything blockchain.io .

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Everything Blockchain builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise. Our current lines of business include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

