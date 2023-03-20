Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Everything Blockchain, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBZT   US3004321010

EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC.

(EBZT)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:35:05 2023-03-17 pm EDT
2.600 USD   +1.96%
06:31aEverything Blockchain, Inc.'s Next Generation Database Demonstrates Capabilities to Underpin Supply Chain and Logistics Networks
GL
06:31aEverything Blockchain, Inc.'s Next Generation Database Demonstrates Capabilities to Underpin Supply Chain and Logistics Networks
GL
03/13Everything Blockchain Broadens Global Reach with First International Patent for EB Control
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Everything Blockchain, Inc.'s Next Generation Database Demonstrates Capabilities to Underpin Supply Chain and Logistics Networks

03/20/2023 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BuildDB provides the building blocks upon which to control transparency and establish a chain of trust across industries

Jacksonville, Florida, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage and protect data, addresses supply chain requirements for immutable, end-to-end visibility of data. 

The supply chain and logistics sector is making a significant shift in how supply networks are managed. A survey of global supply chain leaders taken Mar 28-Apr 19, 2022 by McKinsey reported “67% of respondents have implemented digital dashboards for end-to-end supply chain visibility. And those companies were twice as likely as others to avoid supply chain problems caused by the disruptions of early 2022.”
BuildDB, EBI’s next generation database is superior in providing supply chain markets and logistics environments with the foundation to build end-to-end (E2E) visibility throughout entire supply networks. BuildDB's advanced and innovative blockchain architecture eliminates  the need for indexes by leveraging AI to significantly reduce data retrieval times based on user-defined query patterns used to pre-fetch data. BuildDB is the only blockchain-enabled architecture that supports query and filter functions,as well as  advanced aggregate functions. BuildDB's architecture delivers unprecedented superior performance, immutability and zero trust data security.

With this foundation, supply chain and logistics companies are able to build custom applications which allow  for control of transparency throughout their supply chains.  These applications  establish a chain of trust to immutably record and trace ownership and material history from origin to delivery. BuildDB is available on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

“Through BuildDB, we, at EBI, are changing the way the world’s top enterprises interact with data and how they leverage their data,” said Toney Jennings, CEO, EBI. “We are enthusiastic about the opportunities and possibilities to thrive in the near-term and the future of  supply chain and logistics markets. Equally, we anticipate that the opportunities and possibilities for BuildDB are industry universal and will benefit other industries such as transportation, hospitality, healthcare and defense.  As such, we are proud to establish successful partnerships across the global enterprise.” 

EBI will be present onsite at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, California, April 24-27. If you’re interested in connecting with us to learn more about Build DB, as well as our other innovative offerings,  we look forward to meeting with you.  Contact us at your convenience.

For more information about EBI, visit everything blockchain.io.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.
Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) envisions a future where every transaction is trusted and blockchain is used to meet ESG goals, support cities of the future, build and control the transparency of supply chains and ensure the rights of data ownership sustain forever. The company’s patent-pending advances in blockchain engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and energy efficiency. Current sub-brands include: EB Advise, EB Build and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/.

About Vengar Technologies LLC
Vengar Technologies, LLC, an Everything Blockchain Inc. company, is a pioneer in bringing zero-trust concepts to data security. The company’s solution, EB Control, merges military-grade encryption, multi-factor authentication, geofencing, time-fencing and data rights management (DRM) technologies to provide users with perpetual control of their data whether stored or shared. EB Control’s intuitive, simple platform empowers users to take back control of their data security. Forever. For more information, please visit:  https:/www.ebcontrol.io/

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.


All news about EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC.
06:31aEverything Blockchain, Inc.'s Next Generation Database Demonstrates Capabilities to Und..
GL
06:31aEverything Blockchain, Inc.'s Next Generation Database Demonstrates Capabilities to Und..
GL
03/13Everything Blockchain Broadens Global Reach with First International Patent for EB Cont..
GL
02/13Everything Blockchain Granted Foundational Patent for EB Control
GL
02/06Everything Blockchain Names Cody Margaretten, CIO, and Lars Nyman, CMO
GL
02/06Everything Blockchain Names Cody Margaretten, CIO, and Lars Nyman, CMO
GL
02/06Everything Blockchain, Inc. Announces Executive Appointments
CI
01/06Alamo City Engineering Services Funds $1.5 Million in Everything Blockchain
GL
01/06Alamo City Engineering Services Funds $1.5 Million in Everything Blockchain
GL
01/05Everything Blockchain Inc. Enhanced Multi-Factor, Geofencing Improves Accuracy and Prec..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,48 M - -
Net income 2022 2,32 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,51 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25,2 M 25,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,0x
EV / Sales 2022 23,2x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Everything Blockchain, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Toney E. Jennings Chief Executive & Operating Officer
William C. Regan Chief Financial Officer
Michael W. Hawkins Chairman
Brandon Hart Chief Technology Officer
Cedric Harris Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC.62.50%25
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.111.87%17 356
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.138.89%1 366
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC.138.94%1 353
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.115.38%256
CLEANSPARK, INC.20.10%191