Everything Blockchain Names Cody Margaretten, CIO, and Lars Nyman, CMO

Jacksonville, Florida, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, management, and protect data, today announced the appointment of Chief Information Officer, Cody Margaretten and Chief Marketing Officer, Lars Nyman. Together, Margaretten and Nyman will be instrumental in driving EBI towards its next phase of growth.

Lars Nyman is an experienced, data-driven marketing strategist with a background in both science and business. He demonstrates proven success in developing and implementing winning marketing strategies across Fortune 500 B2B and B2C verticals, with a specific interest in emerging platforms and blockchain technologies. Nyman drives excellent, tangible marketing results by applying robust strategy frameworks and a blend of rigorous testing activity and creativity.

“I am thrilled to join EBI at this pivotal time to support its continued growth in the blockchain, database and zero-trust markets,” said Nyman. “It is my goal to build upon the strong foundation in place and implement fresh strategies to help the EBI brand reach new heights.”

Cody Margaretten is a corporate leader and certified project manager with over 15 years of experience in cybersecurity and information technology. Known for developing, leading and managing cybersecurity and information technology programs in a variety of verticals, including technology, financial services, software, oil and gas, hospitality and manufacturing, Cody is well positioned to take the lead on advancing EBI’s novel technology. He will be responsible for maturing the testing, program development and compliance of EBI’s product suite.

“I am pleased to welcome Cody and Lars to EBI,” said Toney Jennings, CEO. “Our year is off to a phenomenal start, having announced robust refinements to the geofencing capabilities of EB Control and funding from Alamo City Engineering Services (ACES) to accelerate enhancements to the EB Control platform for ACES’ federal government, hospitality industry and other enterprise customers. We are confident that together Cody and Lars will contribute positively to our product development and upward market trajectory.”

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) envisions a future where every transaction is trusted and blockchain is used to meet ESG goals, support cities of the future, build and control the transparency of supply chains and ensure the rights of data ownership sustain forever. The company’s patent-pending advances in blockchain engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and energy efficiency. Current sub-brands include: EB Advise, EB Build and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

Forward Looking Statements

