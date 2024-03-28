Eric Jaffe to retire and step down from EBI’s Board

Jacksonville, Fla., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage and protect data, has appointed Craig Stephens to its Board, as an outside Director, to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Eric Jaffe.



Stephens is the Founder and CEO of Alamo City Engineering Services (ACES), a veteran-owned solutions business that provides IT and cybersecurity services and is EBI's primary federal government reseller. Stephens will provide strategic insight and support for EBI’s government and Department of Defense (DOD) clients. With more than 20 years of experience selling in the federal government sector, his perspective and expertise will be invaluable to current clients and EBI as the company expands further into the space.

"Bringing Craig Stephens onto the board marks a significant progression as the company continues to expand into the market," said Michael Hawkins, Chairman of the Board at EBI. "His wealth of expertise and extensive experience in the federal sector will undoubtedly enhance our ongoing expansion efforts, foster valuable relationships, and further our mission to educate the industry about the significance of next-generation database and security solutions. I would like to express my gratitude to Eric Jaffe as he steps down from our Board for his contributions to EBI over the years. He’s been a great supporter and advisor to the company, and we wish him the best of luck in his next endeavors.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the EBI team and to be taking this next step as a board member,” says Stephens. “Since forging our partnership with EBI in 2021, it's become evident that ACES and EBI align in our commitment to enhance organizations’ data security and data management. I look forward to contributing my industry insights to help drive EBI's success and strategic growth in the federal and commercial markets.”

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Everything Blockchain builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise. Our current lines of business include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.



