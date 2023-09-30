NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of EVERYTHING FRESH LIMITED (EFRESH) will be held at AC Hotel by Marriott, 38-42 Lady Musgrave Road on Tuesday, October 24th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

