- September 29, 2023
- 8:53 pm
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of EVERYTHING FRESH LIMITED (EFRESH) will be held at AC Hotel by Marriott, 38-42 Lady Musgrave Road on Tuesday, October 24th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Notice-AGM-Everything-Fresh-2023-finalDownload
Form-of-Proxy-Everything-Fresh-2023-finalDownload
Shareholders-Letter-finalDownload
