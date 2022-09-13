Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Everything Fresh Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    EFRESH   JME201800146

EVERYTHING FRESH LIMITED

(EFRESH)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-11
1.820 JMD   -2.67%
08/12EVERYTHING FRESH : EFRESH) Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
PU
07/20EVERYTHING FRESH : EFRESH) 2021 Annual Report
PU
06/29EVERYTHING FRESH : EFRESH) Acquisition of Shares in Everything Fresh Bahamas Limited.
PU
Everything Fresh : EFRESH) – Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM)

09/13/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of EVERYTHING FRESH LIMITED (EFRESH) will be held at AC Hotel by Marriott, 38-42 Lady Musgrave Road on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Notice AGM Everything Fresh 2022

Form of Proxy Everything Fresh-2022

AGM EFRESH Cover letter 2022

Disclaimer

Everything Fresh Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 18:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 615 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net income 2021 -33,5 M -0,22 M -0,22 M
Net Debt 2021 293 M 1,94 M 1,94 M
P/E ratio 2021 -22,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 420 M 9,38 M 9,38 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float -
