Everything Fresh : EFRESH) – Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of EVERYTHING FRESH LIMITED (EFRESH) will be held at AC Hotel by Marriott, 38-42 Lady Musgrave Road on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Notice AGM Everything Fresh 2022
Form of Proxy Everything Fresh-2022
AGM EFRESH Cover letter 2022
Attachments
Disclaimer
Everything Fresh Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 18:19:01 UTC.