Evexia Lifecare Limited is engaged in the trading of chemicals, agriculture produce and various other products of consumer goods. The Company operate in Trading of Chemical products segment. It manufactures various petrochemical downstream products, such as special oils, special chemicals, petroleum sulphates and solvents for industrial applications, such as rubber, leather, ink and paint industries. Its products include pharma chemical trading, lubricants, EV manufacturing, plastic reprocessing plant, plastic reprocessing plant and software, gold and entertainment division. It focuses to expand its line of business in Web development, software development for overseas client, trading of gold and entertainment segment. It provides consulting, implementation, business transformation and operational solutions for clients across the globe. It also provides lubricating oils and greases that are used in a range of machinery, from automotive to industrial applications.

Sector Commodity Chemicals