(Alliance News) - Evgen Pharma on Tuesday said Non-Executive Chair Barry Clare will retire at its next board meeting, and announced the hiring of interim Chief Financial Officer Toni Hanninen.

The Cheshire, England-based clinical stage drug developer, which is focused on sulforaphane-based medicines, said Clare will formally retire on September 21. He has served as chair since Evgen's foundation in 2007 and oversaw its initial public offering in 2015.

Susan Foden, who is currently senior non-executive director, will take over as chair until a permanent successor is appointed. She served as chair of Neurocentrx Pharma Ltd from June 2021 to February 2023, and was appointed as non-executive deputy chair of QBiotics Group Ltd.

Also on Tuesday, Evgen confirmed the appointment of Toni Hanninen as interim CFO, after his predecessor Richard Moulson retired in late July. Hanninen previously was CFO at Turku, Finland-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical firm Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Chief Executive Officer Huw Jones said of Haninnen: "His proven experience in the AIM market and beyond will be invaluable to [Evgen] as we enter the next phase of our development."

Evgen Pharma shares were up 0.9% at 2.32 pence in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.