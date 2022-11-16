Advanced search
Evgen Pharma starts clinical trial of new SFX-01 tablet
AN
10/12Evgen Pharma Starts Recruitment for New SFX-01 Formulation; Shares Up 15%
MT
Evgen Pharma plc Announces Clinical Trial Update
CI
Evgen Pharma starts clinical trial of new SFX-01 tablet

11/16/2022 | 11:12am EST
(Alliance News) - Evgen Pharma PLC said on Wednesday it had started a randomised, placebo-controlled clinical trial of its new SFX-01 tablet.

The Cheshire-based clinical stage drug development company said it had dosed the first group of volunteers in the dose-escalating Phase 1/1b trial, following its announcement on November 12.

It said the study aims to provide further insight into how the drug is absorbed and circulated in the body, alongside how sulforaphane released by SFX-01 engages with key molecular targets of interest relevant to disease.

Potential clinical benefits of sulforaphane include treating neurodevelopmental disorders, oncology and inflammatory conditions.

It is hoped that releasing sulforaphane to a specific part of the intestine will result in predictable release and a minimisation of gastro-intestinal side effects.

"This first dosing, on schedule, marks an important further step in our development plan for SFX-01," said Chief Executive Officer Huw Jones, adding its results will help Evgen expand into new indications in oncology and neurodevelopmental disorders.

The new enteric-coated tablet formulation of SFX-01 will replace its prototype formulation, which used manually-filled capsules.

SFX-01 is a patented composition of synthetic sulforaphane and alpha-cyclodextrin. Evgen has already completed three trials in patients, including a positive open label trial in metastatic breast cancer.

Shares in Evgen Pharma were trading flat at 5.35 pence in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

