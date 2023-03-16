Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Evgen Pharma plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVG   GB00BSVYN304

EVGEN PHARMA PLC

(EVG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:29:14 2023-03-16 pm EDT
4.099 GBX   +7.87%
12:36pEvgen notes evidence of radiosensitisation by SFX-01 in cancer cells
AN
03/13SUMMARY: London listings with exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
AN
01/25Evgen Pharma completes dosing of clinical trial for SFX-01 tablet
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evgen notes evidence of radiosensitisation by SFX-01 in cancer cells

03/16/2023 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Evgen Pharma PLC said on Thursday it had found further evidence of radiosensitisation by SFX-01 in sarcoma cells.

Evgen, a clinical stage drug development company based in Cheshire, England, said its evaluation of the anti-tumor activity of SFX-01 in two rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) tumours showed that SFX-01 reduced tumour cell growth by triggering death damage in cancer cells.

RMS is the most common type of soft tissue sarcoma, a type of bone cancer, in childhood. It is mostly diagnosed in children under 10.

In addition, SFX-01 was shown to be effective both as a single agent and in combination with radiotherapy, while creating a more positive outcome than expected by adding the two agents together, Evgen said.

SFX-01 is a patented composition of synthetic sulforaphane and alpha-cyclodextrin and inhibits the activity of cancer stem-like cells and reverses resistance to endocrine therapies.

The company has already completed three trials in patients, including a positive open label trial in metastatic breast cancer using SFX-01.

Evgen's findings were in partnership with Sapienza University of Rome professor Francesco Marampon, who is part of its radiotherapy department. The company said the results will be presented at the ESMO Sarcoma and Rare Cancers Congress in Lugano, Switzerland, in late March.

Evgen Chief Executive Officer Dr Huw Jones said: "The collaboration with Prof Marampon's group is giving us further insight into the mechanisms by which SFX-01 exerts its antitumour effects and its potential for use alongside radiotherapy. We are particularly interested to see the effects on radioresistant cells since resistance to radiotherapy is a significant challenge for treatment in metastatic disease. If these findings translate to the clinic, SFX-01 could be highly impactful for patients with this hard to treat disease."

Evgen shares were up 7.6% at 4.09 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about EVGEN PHARMA PLC
12:36pEvgen notes evidence of radiosensitisation by SFX-01 in cancer cells
AN
03/13SUMMARY: London listings with exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
AN
01/25Evgen Pharma completes dosing of clinical trial for SFX-01 tablet
AN
01/25Evgen Pharma plc Announces Update on Study to Investigate Performance of New SFX-01 Tab..
CI
2022Evgen Pharma "cash runway in pretty good shape"
AQ
2022Evgen Pharma 'cash runway in pretty good shape'
EQ
2022Evgen Pharma loss, operating expenses widen; SFX-01 study on schedule
AN
2022Earnings Flash (EVG.L) EVGEN PHARMA Reports Fiscal H1 Loss GBX-0.78
MT
2022Evgen Pharma plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 0,60 M - -
Net income 2023 -4,21 M - -
Net cash 2023 6,62 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,92x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12,6 M 12,6 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,88x
EV / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart EVGEN PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Evgen Pharma plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVGEN PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,05 $
Average target price 0,24 $
Spread / Average Target 426%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Huw Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Moulson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Barry Clare Executive Chairman
Glen Clack Chief Medical Officer
Susan Elizabeth Foden Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVGEN PHARMA PLC-14.61%13
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.38%81 143
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.90%75 654
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-3.33%33 030
BIONTECH SE-13.50%31 578
BEIGENE, LTD.7.28%24 630