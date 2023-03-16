Evgen notes evidence of radiosensitisation by SFX-01 in cancer cells

(Alliance News) - Evgen Pharma PLC said on Thursday it had found further evidence of radiosensitisation by SFX-01 in sarcoma cells.

Evgen, a clinical stage drug development company based in Cheshire, England, said its evaluation of the anti-tumor activity of SFX-01 in two rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) tumours showed that SFX-01 reduced tumour cell growth by triggering death damage in cancer cells.

RMS is the most common type of soft tissue sarcoma, a type of bone cancer, in childhood. It is mostly diagnosed in children under 10.

In addition, SFX-01 was shown to be effective both as a single agent and in combination with radiotherapy, while creating a more positive outcome than expected by adding the two agents together, Evgen said.

SFX-01 is a patented composition of synthetic sulforaphane and alpha-cyclodextrin and inhibits the activity of cancer stem-like cells and reverses resistance to endocrine therapies.

The company has already completed three trials in patients, including a positive open label trial in metastatic breast cancer using SFX-01.

Evgen's findings were in partnership with Sapienza University of Rome professor Francesco Marampon, who is part of its radiotherapy department. The company said the results will be presented at the ESMO Sarcoma and Rare Cancers Congress in Lugano, Switzerland, in late March.

Evgen Chief Executive Officer Dr Huw Jones said: "The collaboration with Prof Marampon's group is giving us further insight into the mechanisms by which SFX-01 exerts its antitumour effects and its potential for use alongside radiotherapy. We are particularly interested to see the effects on radioresistant cells since resistance to radiotherapy is a significant challenge for treatment in metastatic disease. If these findings translate to the clinic, SFX-01 could be highly impactful for patients with this hard to treat disease."

Evgen shares were up 7.6% at 4.09 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

