Rivian drivers can now enroll in the program to start a fast charge on the EVgo network by simply plugging in, no extra steps needed

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that Rivian Automotive’s R1T and R1S models have joined the list of compatible EVs for Autocharge+, which allows EV drivers to seamlessly initiate a charging session by simply plugging in their vehicle to an EVgo fast charger. With the addition of Rivian, there are now 30 eligible vehicle models that can be enrolled in Autocharge+, enabling more drivers to take advantage of a truly streamlined fast charging experience.

A Rivian charging at an EVgo station. (Photo: Business Wire)

EVgo Autocharge+ enables drivers with compatible EVs to initiate a charging session in seconds, eliminating the need to open an app, swipe a credit card or tap an EVgo program card (RFID). Since launching in September 2022, Autocharge+ has grown increasingly popular with EV drivers and now accounts for 13% of all charging sessions on the Company’s nationwide network. By removing separate identification and payment authorization, this feature helps streamline the customer experience and bolster charging success rates.

“As we’ve seen with rideshare, on-demand delivery, contactless payments and beyond – the more frictionless and dependable an experience is, the more people will embrace it. EVgo is committed to delivering reliable and convenient fast charging, and Autocharge+ offers the seamless customer experience that drivers expect,” said Ivo Steklac, Chief Technology Officer at EVgo. “We’re thrilled to welcome Rivian drivers to Autocharge+ and look forward to expanding the program for even more EV drivers in the future.”

In addition to the Rivian R1T and R1S, six other new EV models have joined the Autocharge+ eligibility list over the past year. To see a full list of eligible models, and for more information about Autocharge+, visit www.evgo.com/autocharge.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since 2019, EVgo has purchased renewable energy certificates to match the electricity that powers its network. As one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network includes around 900 fast charging locations, 60 metropolitan areas and 30 states. EVgo continues to add more DC fast charging locations across the U.S., including stations built through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

About Rivian

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN)exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com.

