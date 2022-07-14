EVgo : Announces EVgo eXtend Project to Deploy High Power Fast Charging Access to Drivers Across the US - Form 8-K

EVgo Announces EVgo eXtend Project to Deploy High Power Fast Charging Access to Drivers Across the US

New agreement with Pilot Company and General Motors to bring 2,000 charging stalls operated and

networked through EVgo eXtend over the next few years

LOS ANGELES - July 14, 2022 -- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (EVgo), the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the first major EVgo eXtend project. The EVgo eXtend project will deploy 2,000 charging stalls at Pilot and Flying J locations across the country in collaboration with General Motors (GM) and Pilot Company. EVgo will install, operate, and maintain the network of 350 kW charging stalls for Pilot Company and GM at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers across more than 40 states.

"EVgo, GM and Pilot Company share a commitment to building an electric charging network that increases access and helps accelerate the shift to electrification for all. The eXtend offering leverages our technological expertise and experience deploying and operating chargers for customers across the country, including critical corridors for road trips," said Cathy Zoi, CEO at EVgo. "This particular EVgo eXtend rollout demonstrates the versatile pathways we offer collaborators to achieve their electrification goals and expand charging options for EVgo drivers."

Through EVgo eXtend, EVgo provides the hardware, design, and construction of charging sites, as well as ongoing operations, maintenance and networking and software integration solutions, while its customers purchase and retain ownership of the charging assets. EVgo eXtend allows EVgo to leverage its core competencies to expand its network footprint to places where EV adoption is still emerging by working with third-party owners. This unlocks another avenue for growth and value creation while extending EVgo's geographic footprint as well. The technology solutions provided to EVgo eXtend customers build on a decade of experience with complex charging infrastructure solutions, including ongoing work at the EVgo Innovation Lab in El Segundo, as well as a suite of software solutions to enable reliable uptime and a first-class customer experience. Existing customers with EVgo accounts will also be able to access eXtend chargers through the EVgo app, among other options.

"GM is committed to creating an all-electric future for all. This collaboration with Pilot Company and EVgo will help make that future a reality by significantly expanding access to highway charging from coast-to-coast in the U.S.," said Alex Keros, GM Director of Charging Infrastructure Development. "The corridor-focused project also complements our existing work with EVgo, including our efforts to add more than 3,250 fast chargers in U.S. cities and suburbs by the end of 2025."

"Pilot Company strives to bring the best experience and offerings to the more than a million guests we serve every day," said John Tully, Pilot Company's VP, Strategy and Business Development. "This new coast-to-coast network of fast chargers will give the nation's growing number of EV drivers the confidence they need when looking at long-distance travel by eliminating range anxiety and delivering the best amenities while they wait."

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles. As of the end of the first quarter 2022, with more than 850 charging locations, EVgo's owned and operated charging network serves over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states and approximately 375,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to