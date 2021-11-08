Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  EVgo, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EVGO   US30052F1003

EVGO, INC.

(EVGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EVgo Awarded Grant Funding by State of Pennsylvania to Expand Availability of DC Fast Charging Stations

11/08/2021 | 07:06am EST
EVgo expands footprint with leading site hosts brands in PA including Wawa and Sheetz for convenient high power fast charging for customers

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced that it was awarded several grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to install new high powered 350 kW DC fast charging stations. These projects are supported by the latest funding from the Pennsylvania DEP’s Driving PA Forward initiative and add to the 3 stations and 10 DCFC chargers EVgo has already energized.

“EVgo is rapidly expanding our network, including in the Keystone state, thanks in part to the support of the Pennsylvania DEP through its Driving PA Forward program,” said Jonathan Levy, Chief Commercial Officer at EVgo. “Locations matter massively when it comes to charging, and EVgo’s commitment to siting fast charging where drivers want to stop and shop continues whether you prefer to get your hoagies at Wawa or your MTOs at Sheetz.”

To date, EVgo has a total of 8 site host partners with operational stations in Pennsylvania, with host types from retail centers to pharmacies. EVgo has opened 3 new sites in Pennsylvania this year alone, with 3 more expected to be operational before the end of the year, for a total of 20 DCFC chargers. As of November 2021, EVgo’s customer accounts in PA have grown by 140% since 2020, highlighting the rapid growth of EV adoption in the state. As the demand for EV charging infrastructure increases, EVgo is prepared to expand its footprint for all EVs on the market.

Pennsylvania’s Driving PA Forward initiative aims to improve air quality in Pennsylvania and drive transformation from older, high-polluting diesel engines to clean transportation technologies. New engine technologies, like electric, will help significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state, and EVgo’s fast charging network provides the reliable and convenient charging infrastructure necessary to support the mass adoption of EVs. The grants were awarded through the Fast Charging and Hydrogen Fueling Grant Program.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states and more than 300,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on EVGO, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -80,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -25,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 686 M 686 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales 2022 7,19x
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart EVGO, INC.
Duration : Period :
EVgo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVGO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 9,98 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine Zoi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Olga Shevorenkova Chief Financial Officer
David Graig Nanus Chairman
Ivo Steklac Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Elizabeth J. Comstock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVGO, INC.-6.82%686
NEXTERA ENERGY10.86%167 822
ENEL S.P.A.-11.87%85 648
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.05%78 227
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.18%73 320
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.72%66 874