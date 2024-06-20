Addition of dedicated People role to Executive Leadership Team reinforces EVgo’s commitment to being an employer of choice in the EV charging industry amid a shifting competitive landscape

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the appointment of Keith Hutchison as Chief People Officer (CPO). Hutchison brings over two decades of experience working in human resources (HR) within the energy and EV sectors, and as EVgo’s first CPO, he will be responsible for the oversight of the Company’s entire employee lifecycle, from attraction and recruitment to development, retention and reward. In light of recent major shakeups in the EV charging industry’s competitive landscape, vast numbers of specialized talent have entered the hiring market, and as CPO, Hutchison will help to position EVgo as an employer of choice for these candidates while fostering a work environment where everyone feels valued and respected.

“With the seismic shift in the competitive landscape for EV charging over the last few months, it is essential that EVgo doubles down on investments in our culture and employee engagement so that we can attract – and retain – best-in-class talent,” said Badar Khan, CEO of EVgo. “An essential part of growing as a business is developing our internal community – and the introduction of our first Chief People Officer is a vital next step in building upon EVgo’s people initiatives to position us to continue to achieve our mission of Electric for All.”

Hutchison’s career spans numerous HR leadership positions across the U.S. and the U.K. Prior to joining EVgo, he served as the Chief People Officer of Tritium, where he led the design and delivery of entirely new people programs and policies following its listing as a public company in early 2022. A veteran of the energy industry, Hutchison began his career with National Grid as a Team Leader in its U.K. Gas Distribution business before moving into senior leadership roles across the company’s various business divisions. Beginning in 2016, he served as National Grid USA’s Chief HR & Diversity Officer for its North America business, and under his leadership, the company’s people-focused initiatives received wide external recognition including being named a “Best Employer for Diversity” by Forbes and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute.

Hutchison is a graduate of the University of Northumbria with a Bachelor of Arts in Human Resource Management as well as a Fellow of the UK’s Chartered Institute of Personnel & Development (CIPD). He has received significant industry recognition throughout his career, including being named to the National Diversity Council’s Top 50 Chief Diversity Officer List in 2020 and to its Top 100 HR Professionals List in 2022. He will report directly to Khan.

“I’m delighted to join the EVgo team at such an exciting time for both the business and the EV industry as a whole,” said Hutchison. “I look forward to leveraging my 20 years of experience in HR to define EVgo’s talent needs and execute a plan to attract and retain the best talent to deliver on its strategic goals.”

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in electric vehicle charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. EVgo is one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, featuring over 1,000 fast charging locations across more than 35 states, including stations built through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

