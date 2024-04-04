Addition of seasoned automotive executive further strengthens Board of Directors with industry expertise and strategic insights

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced Scott Griffith has joined the EVgo Board of Directors (the “Board”), serving on the Nominating and Governance Committee, as well as the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee.

Mr. Griffith joins EVgo’s Board with extensive experience in the mobility and automotive industry. Mr. Griffith previously served as the CEO of the Autonomous Vehicles (AV) and Mobility Businesses at Ford Motor Company, where he led Ford’s investments and operations in Level 4 autonomous vehicles as well as oversight of several new hardware and software businesses in Ford’s “new mobility” segment. From 2003 to 2013, Mr. Griffith served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zipcar, Inc., the world’s leading car sharing network, where he expanded the business through strategic capital raises and investment transactions and took the company public in 2011, and ultimately negotiated the sale of Zipcar to Avis Budget Group in 2013.

Mr. Griffith also has prior experience as an Executive in Residence at General Catalyst Partners, a venture and growth capital firm. In connection with that role, he served as Chairman at Envoy Global, Inc., a global immigration services provider, and TrueMotion, Inc., which operates an artificial intelligence (AI) based platform that scores driving behavior. Previous roles also include The Parthenon Group, a business strategy firm, The Boeing Company, an aerospace manufacturer, and Hughes Electronics, an electronics and aerospace manufacturer.

Mr. Griffith holds a BS in engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He serves on the Advisory Council for the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at The University of Chicago.

“Scott’s background in the automotive and mobility industries coupled with his experience in machine learning and data driven AI will be a valuable asset to EVgo as we continue to expand our nationwide network,” said Badar Khan, CEO of EVgo. “EVgo is scaling rapidly to meet increasing demand for public charging, and we look forward to our next phase of growth with strategic guidance from our Board.”

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in electric vehicle charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. EVgo is one of the nation’s largest public fast charging providers, featuring over 950 fast charging locations across more than 35 states, including stations built through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

