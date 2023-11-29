Official EVGO, INC. press release

Through its white label service offering, EVgo will install and operate fast chargers owned by Meijer to serve EV drivers in the Midwest

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced it will install new fast charging stations in the Midwest in an expanded partnership with Meijer, a regional grocery retailer. The new EVgo stations will be built in Ohio and feature up to six stalls at select Meijer locations, equipped with high-power 350kW chargers so that EV drivers can quickly charge and get back on the road.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231129093002/en/

An EVgo fast charging station at a Meijer location in Ohio. (Photo: Business Wire)

The extended partnership builds upon EVgo and Meijer’s existing relationship and will help increase access to public charging for current and future EV drivers in the Midwest. To date, EVgo has deployed 24 charging stalls at six Meijer locations across Michigan and Ohio, including key metropolitan markets, such as Detroit, Cincinnati and Columbus.

“EVgo has always operated with a customer-centric focus, and we have a long history of building infrastructure in convenient locations where the charging experience can be integrated into our drivers’ daily lives. Grocery stores are a prime location for drivers to plug in to fill their cars and carts at the same time,” said Dennis Kish, Chief Operating Officer at EVgo. “By partnering with Meijer, we can help EV drivers across the Midwest take advantage of convenient public charging while they take care of their shopping list.”

“Meijer cares about the communities we serve and enabling electric vehicle charging in our communities aligns with our commitment to reduce carbon emissions,” said Erik Petrovskis, Director of Environmental Compliance and Sustainability at Meijer. “We’re excited about this expanded partnership with EVgo to continue to meet the needs of EV drivers in the Midwest.”

With more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Wisconsin, Meijer is not only a leading retailer in the Midwest, but a leader in sustainability, as well. Meijer has offered EV charging at select stores and on its corporate campus since 2010, and this broadened partnership with EVgo is another step in the retailer’s path to achieve its sustainability goals.

For more information about the EVgo fast charging network, visit www.evgo.com.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. EVgo is one of the nation’s largest public fast charging providers, featuring over 950 fast charging locations across more than 35 states, including stations built through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

About Meijer

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231129093002/en/