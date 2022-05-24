EVgo and OSC~WEBco Selected for Award for GSA Blanket Purchase Agreement Schedule

Award is the Next Step in Offering EVgo Fleet Charging Solutions to the Federal Fleet as they Start to Electrify up to 650,000 Vehicles

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), a first mover in fleet electrification and owner and operator of the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, and OSC~WEBco, a leading global provider of comprehensive, fully integrated solutions to the Federal Government announced today that they have been awarded participation in a new five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with the United States General Services Administration (GSA) to furnish Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and ancillary services. This BPA is the next step in a process for EVgo to offer a variety of fast charging and level 2 charging solutions for federal fleet vehicles across government agencies, the military, and more.

OSC~WEBco, with EVgo as a subcontractor, is one of only 16 awardees, and one of two awarded Veteran-Owned Small Businesses for this BPA round. The Combined OSC~WEBco EVgo team’s products and services include charging solutions to fit a wide range of fleet charging needs, including Level 2 and DC fast charging stations, as well as network and operations/maintenance plans, site planning and preparation, power management, metering and basic install assistance.

OSC~WEBco and EVgo are well positioned to provide the products and services required to support this critical infrastructure for Federal Fleet electrification. The team’s EVSE products, as well as ordering resources will be published on the GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) and GSA EVSE webpages in the coming weeks.

With the BPA, federal agencies and approved government buyers will be able to work with EVgo and OSC~WEBco to plan, build and install charging stations for their fleets without lengthy procurement processes.

“EVgo knows that partnership is critical to getting fleets electrified and teaming up with OSC~WEBco to offer charging solutions to the federal fleet is a winning proposition,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “From rideshare and autonomous vehicles to delivery and soon federal fleets, EVgo is positioned to help everyone take advantage of the benefits of driving electric.”

According to the GSA FY20 Federal Fleet Report, U.S. Federal Fleet includes over 650,000 vehicles and consumed 372 million gallons of gasoline in 2020. Less than 3% of the fleet is currently electric. While the U.S. Government currently owns about 1,100 charging stations, supporting an electric Federal Fleet could require more than 100,000 additional stations over the next decade, per testimony from the Government Accountability Office (GAO.)

The Biden-Harris administration is working to transition the entire federal fleet to zero-emission vehicles, with targets of 100% zero-emission vehicle acquisitions by 2035 and 100% zero-emission light-duty vehicle acquisitions by the end of fiscal year 2027. The administration’s proposed budget for FY23 includes $300 million for GSA and $457 million for other agencies to help facilitate this goal.

About OSC~WEBco: OSC~WEBco is a worldwide sales, marketing and logistics company dedicated to the U.S. Government Market. Founded in 1947, OSC~WEBco fields a diverse global workforce outfitted with state-of-the-art systems to provide consistent superior service for its Federal Government customers.

About EVgo: EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 850 charging locations, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network serves over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states and approximately 375,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

