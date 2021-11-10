Investor Presentation: Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

Safe Harbor & Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding EVgo's future financial performance, revenues and capital expenditures, EVgo's expectation of acceleration in our business due to factors including a re-opening economy and increased EV adoption and expectations related to the effective deployment of chargers. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this presentation, and on the current expectations of EVgo's management and are not predictions of actual performance. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this presentation, including: changes or developments in the broader general market; ongoing impact from COVID-19 on our business, customers, and suppliers; macro political, economic, and business conditions; our limited operating history as a public company; our dependence on widespread adoption of EVs and increased installation of charging station; mechanisms surrounding energy and non-energy costs for our charging stations; the impact of governmental support and mandates that could reduce, modify, or eliminate financial incentives, rebates, and tax credits; supply chain interruptions; impediments to our expansion plans; the need to attract additional fleet operators as customers; potential adverse effects on our revenue and gross margins if customers increasingly claim clean energy credits and, as a result, they are no longer available to be claimed by us; the effects of competition; risks related to our dependence on our intellectual property; and risks that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of EVgo" in EVgo's registration statement on Form S-1 originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 20, 2021, as well as its other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on EVgo's website at investors.evgo.com, and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement EVgo's financial information, which is prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), EVgo uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EVgo uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision- making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. EVgo believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding EVgo's performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of EVgo's recurring core business operating results. EVgo believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing EVgo's performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to EVgo's historical performance. EVgo believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by EVgo's institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of EVgo's business.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the tables included at the end of this presentation.