EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: EVI) announced today that Chairman and CEO, Henry M. Nahmad will host one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Jefferies sales representative.

EVI executes a buy-and-build strategy focused on long-term growth and shareholder value creation. During the last seven years, the Company has acquired 24 commercial laundry distributors and service providers in North America. Today, the Company operates from over 30 distribution locations in 19 states and exports to Latin America and the Caribbean from its Florida operations. The Company employs a vast sales and service organization that plans, designs, sells, installs, and maintains industrial, on premise, vended, and route laundries. The Company continues to thoughtfully execute its long-term growth strategy in and around the commercial laundry industry.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor and a provider of advisory and technical services. Through its vast sales organization, the Company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations. The Company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. In support of the suite of products it offers, the Company sells related parts and accessories. Additionally, through the Company’s robust network of commercial laundry technicians, the Company provides its customers with installation, maintenance, and repair services. The Company’s customers include retail, commercial, industrial, institutional, and government customers. Purchases made by customers range from parts and accessories to single or multiple units of equipment, to large complex systems as well as the purchase of the Company’s installation, maintenance, and repair services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical matters contained herein, statements in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, trends, performance or achievements to differ from the future results, trends, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks related to EVI’s business, results, financial condition, prospects, and growth strategy and plans, including risks associated with EVI’s ability to successfully execute its buy-and-build growth strategy and organic growth initiatives, and other economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other risks and factors, including those discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on September 13, 2022. Many of these risks and factors are beyond EVI’s control. In addition, past performance of EVI and its acquired businesses and perceived trends may not be indicative of future results. EVI cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date made. EVI does not undertake to, and specifically disclaims any obligation to, update or supplement any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of changes in circumstances, new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

