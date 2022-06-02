Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. EVI Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVI   US26929N1028

EVI INDUSTRIES, INC.

(EVI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/02 04:00:00 pm EDT
9.980 USD   -6.11%
05:33pEVI Industries Completes Acquisition of Clean Designs, Inc., and Clean Route LLC
BU
05/10Earnings Flash (EVI) EVI INDUSTRIES Reports Q3 EPS $0.00
MT
05/10EVI Industries Sets Multiple Records in Third Quarter Operating Results; Backlog is Over $150 Million
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EVI Industries Completes Acquisition of Clean Designs, Inc., and Clean Route LLC

06/02/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: “EVI” or the “Company”) announced today that on June 1, 2022, the Company completed the previously announced acquisition of Lakewood, CO based Clean Designs and Clean Route (together “Clean Designs”), a distributor of commercial laundry products and providers of related technical installation and maintenance services to on-premise, vended, and multi-family laundry customers.

Henry M. Nahmad, EVI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Clean Designs represents another excellent addition to the EVI Family. Clean Designs has a significant customer base that is loyal to the knowledge, experience, and capabilities of the Clean Designs team. We welcome Tim and Bridget Stoklosa and all 19 members of the Clean Designs team and are excited to work together in the pursuit of our long-term growth goals in the years ahead.”

EVI’s Long-Term Strategy

EVI is in the early stages of a long-term growth strategy to build an enterprise through which it may deliver comprehensive laundry solutions to all segments of the commercial laundry industry.

Key components of EVI’s buy-and-build strategy include:

  • Identify and partner with great businesses led by influential leaders,
  • Retain the leadership team, honor the company culture and empower them,
  • Pursue aggressive growth plans and help the leadership team achieve their goals,
  • Create an ownership culture by motivating the team with long-term equity, and
  • Collaborate on new and transformative ideas to foster a spirit of growth and innovation.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a distributor that sells, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment and steam and hot water boilers manufactured by others, supplies related replacement parts and accessories, designs and plans turn-key laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems, and provides installation and maintenance services to thousands of customers, which include commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers. These activities are conducted in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical matters contained herein, statements in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, trends, performance or achievements of EVI Industries, or industry trends and results, to differ from the future results, trends, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, that the acquisition of Clean Designs may not be accretive to EVI Industries earnings or otherwise have a positive impact on EVI Industries operating results or financial condition to the extent anticipated or at all, integration risks, risks related to the business, operations, and prospects of Clean Designs and EVI Industries plans with respect thereto. Reference is also made to other economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other risks and factors discussed in EVI Industries filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, those disclosed in the “Risk Factors” section of EVI Industries Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on September 13, 2021, as amended by its Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on October 28, 2021. Many of these risks and factors are beyond EVI Industries control. In addition, past performance and perceived trends may not be indicative of future results. EVI Industries cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward- looking statement, which speaks only as of the date made. EVI Industries does not undertake to, and specifically disclaims any obligation to, update or supplement any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of changes in circumstances, new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EVI INDUSTRIES, INC.
05:33pEVI Industries Completes Acquisition of Clean Designs, Inc., and Clean Route LLC
BU
05/10Earnings Flash (EVI) EVI INDUSTRIES Reports Q3 EPS $0.00
MT
05/10EVI Industries Sets Multiple Records in Third Quarter Operating Results; Backlog is Ove..
BU
05/10EVI INDUSTRIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and ..
AQ
05/10EVI Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
05/10TRANSCRIPT : EVI Industries, Inc., Q3 2022 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/09EVI Industries Completes Acquisition of Spynr
MT
05/09EVI Industries Completes Acquisition of Spynr, Inc. – Adds Commercial Laundry Mar..
BU
05/09EVI Industries, Inc. Appoints Dennis Diaz, Founder of Spynr, Inc. as Director of Market..
CI
05/09EVI Industries, Inc. acquired Spynr Inc. from Dennis Diaz.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 242 M - -
Net income 2021 8,38 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 133 M 133 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 526
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart EVI INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
EVI Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVI INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Henry M. Nahmad Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert H. Lazar CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer & VP
David I. Blyer Independent Director
Hal M. Lucas Independent Director
Timothy P. LaMacchia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVI INDUSTRIES, INC.-65.96%133
FASTENAL COMPANY-16.39%31 031
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.-6.01%25 264
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.1.25%4 753
DIPLOMA PLC-23.77%4 000
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.69%3 979