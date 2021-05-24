EVI Industries : to Attend UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: EVI) announced today that Henry M. Nahmad, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with registered investors at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference on June 8, 2021. For more information on the conference and to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact UBS.

EVI is executing a long-term focused buy-and-build growth strategy in and around the commercial laundry industry. Over the last four years, EVI’s organization has grown from one commercial laundry distributor operating from a single facility in Miami, Florida with thirty employees and annual revenues of $30 million, to seventeen distributors operating from 26 locations in 18 states employing over five hundred people, and annual revenue growth of over 700% since implementation of its buy-and-build growth strategy. Given its reputation as a high-quality acquiror, conservative financial principles, decentralized operating philosophy, and entrepreneurial culture, the Company continues to thoughtfully execute its long-term growth strategy.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor, and a provider of advisory and technical services to the commercial laundry industry. Through the Company’s vast sales organization, the Company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations. The Company sells and/or leases to its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. In support of the suite of products it offers, the Company sells related parts and accessories. Additionally, through the Company’s robust network of commercial laundry technicians, the Company provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to its customers. The Company’s customers include retail, commercial, industrial, institutional, and government customers. Purchases made by customers range from parts and accessories, to single or multiple units of equipment, to large complex systems, as well as installation, maintenance and repair services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical matters contained herein, statements in this press release are forward- looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, trends, performance or achievements of EVI, or industry trends and results, to differ from the future results, trends, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with EVI’s business, results, financial condition, prospects, buy-and-build strategy, and other business and growth strategies and plans, including that EVI may not be successful in identifying or consummating acquisitions or other strategic transactions, and that acquisitions and, other strategic transactions and other growth strategies, plans and efforts may not be successful or otherwise result in the benefits anticipated; general economic and business conditions in the United States and other countries where EVI operates or where its customers and suppliers are located, including, without limitation, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its customers and suppliers; and industry conditions and trends. Reference is also made to other economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other risks and factors discussed in EVI’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, without limitation, those disclosed in the "Risk Factors" section of EVI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. Many of these risks and factors are beyond EVI’s control. In addition, past performance and perceived trends may not be indicative of future results. EVI cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward- looking statement, which speaks only as of the date made. EVI does not undertake to, and specifically disclaims any obligation to, update or supplement any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of changes in circumstances, new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005758/en/