EVI Industries to Present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: EVI) announced today that Henry M. Nahmad, Chairman and CEO, will present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference being held at The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Mr. Nahmad is also scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with registered investors during the conference dates from November 8-10, 2022. For more information on the conference and to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact Baird Conferences at bairdconferences@rwbaird.com.

EVI executes a buy-and-build strategy focused on long-term growth and shareholder value creation. During the last six years, the Company has acquired 22 commercial laundry distributors and service providers in North America. Today, the Company operates from over 30 distribution locations in over 15 states and exports to Latin America and the Caribbean from its Florida operations. The Company employs a vast sales and service organization that plans, designs, sells, installs, and maintains industrial, on premise, vended, and multifamily laundries. The Company continues to thoughtfully execute its long-term growth strategy in and around the commercial laundry industry.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a distributor that sells, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry equipment manufactured by others, supplies related replacement parts and accessories, designs and plans turn-key laundry systems, and provides installation and maintenance services to thousands of customers, which include commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers. These activities are conducted in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Forward-Looking Statements

