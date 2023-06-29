evil_8k.htm

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 29, 2023

Evil Empire Designs, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada

000-56212

45-5530035

5313 Corbett St.

Las Vegas, Nevada89130

(725) 666-3700

Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

June 29, 2023, pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement (the "Share Exchange Agreement"), dated June 23, 2023, by and among Evil Empire Designs, Inc. (the "Company"), Trendmark Industries, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation ("Trendmark"), and the sole holder of shares of common stock of Trendmark, the Company completed its acquisition of Trendmark.

Pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement, the Company issued a total of 10,000,000 shares of common stock to the sole shareholder of Trendmark. As a result of the share exchange, Trendmark became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit Description 2.1 Share Exchange Agreement, dated June 23, by and among Evil Empire Designs, Inc., a Nevada corporation, Trendmark Industries, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation ("Trendmark"), and the holders of common stock of Trendmark. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Evil Empire Designs, Inc. (Registrant) Date: June 29, 2023 By: /s/ Sheila Cunningham Name: Sheila Cunningham Title: President and Chief Executive Officer