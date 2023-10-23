October 23, 2023 at 11:36 am EDT

(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa announced Monday that it has bought back 23,508 shares in the period between Oct. 16 and Oct. 20.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average unit price of about EUR2.44 for a total value of EUR57,382.92.

As a result of these transactions, eVISO holds a total of 282,897 treasury shares, representing approximately 1.2 percent of the share capital.

eVISO's stock is in the green by 1.2 percent at EUR2.44 per share.

