(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa announced Monday that it bought back 6,329 shares in the period between July 3 and July 7, 2023.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average unit price of about EUR2.30 per share, for

a total equivalent value of EUR14,536.13.

As a result of these transactions, eVISO held, as of July 7, 2023, a total of 96,382 treasury shares, representing 0.39 percent of the share capital.

eVISO's stock closed in the red by 0.9 percent at EUR2.25 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

