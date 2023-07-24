(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa announced that it bought back 7,810 shares in the period between July 17 and July 21, 2023.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average unit price of about EUR2.20 per share, for a total consideration of EUR17,198.02.

As a result of these transactions, as of July 21, 2023, eVISO holds a total of 110,939 treasury shares, representing about 0.5 percent of the share capital.

eVISO on Monday closed 2.3 percent in the red at EUR2.13 per share.

