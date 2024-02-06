(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa has released data provided by the Integrated Information System - a public body that manages information flows related to the electricity and gas markets - on the annual consumption volumes of the electricity user base in the direct channel coupled with eVISO in February.

Thus, the annual consumption volumes related to direct customers coupled with eVISO as of February amounted to 382 GWh and equivalent to an annual turnover of more than EUR90 million, up 19 percent from the figures reported in December 2023, when they stood at 320 GWh.

These numbers already incorporate the contracts signed with the Imperia Energia Consortium communicated in December, for a plafond of 52 GWh as of Jan. 1, and equivalent to EUR12 million in revenues pertaining to calendar year 2024.

Gianfranco Sorasio, CEO of eVISO, commented, "The products and services offered by eVISO in the Italian energy market are distinctive, competitive, and unique as they are based on a proprietary digital platform. The volumes recorded as of February 2024 indicate that eVISO is about 12 months ahead of analysts' consensus. I am confident that starting in the spring, the positive effects of the power market liberalization process, which has slipped from January to July 2024, will also begin to materialize."

On Monday, eVISO closed up 2.8 percent

