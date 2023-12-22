(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa announced Friday that it purchased 14,000 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR2.79, for a total value of EUR39,110.52.

To date, the company holds 490,069 treasury shares, representing 2.0 percent of its share capital.

eVISO's stock closed Friday down 2.9 percent at EUR2.70 per share.

