  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. EVISO S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVISO   IT0005430936

EVISO S.P.A.

(EVISO)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-09 am EDT
2.280 EUR   -2.15%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EVISO has purchased 4,900 of its own ordinary shares

05/09/2023 | 01:28pm EDT
(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa reported that it purchased 4,905 of its own ordinary shares between May 2 and May 5.

The shares were taken over at an average price per unit of EUR2.33 approximately, for a total value of EUR11,427.20.

As of today, the company holds 48,731 treasury shares, or 0.2 percent of its share capital.

eVISO's stock closed Tuesday down 2.2 percent at EUR2.28 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about EVISO S.P.A.
01:28pEVISO has purchased 4,900 of its own ordinary shares
AN
08:54aEVISO, board appoints Lucia Fracassi as general manager
AN
04/24EVISO has purchased more than 8,200 shares of its own common stock
AN
04/03EVISO has purchased more than 9,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
04/03EVISO S.p.A. commences an Equity Buyback Plan, under the authorization approved on Octo..
CI
03/28EVISO S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/28EVISO closes first-half loss but revenues rise
AN
02/21NFP eVISO negative at end of 2022; clients deposit over EUR6 million
AN
02/16ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Frendy Energy up; Imprendir..
AN
02/16Europeans up, well Tenaris on Mib after accounts
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 230 M 251 M 251 M
Net income 2023 0,70 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
Net cash 2023 6,00 M 6,57 M 6,57 M
P/E ratio 2023 87,9x
Yield 2023 0,30%
Capitalization 57,5 M 63,3 M 63,0 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 93
Free-Float 21,2%
Chart EVISO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
eVISO S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVISO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,33 €
Average target price 4,15 €
Spread / Average Target 78,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianfranco Sorasio Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Federica Berardi Chief Financial Officer & Manager-IR
Antonio di Prima Independent Director
Roberto Vancini Independent Director
Mauro Bellino Roci Executive & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVISO S.P.A.-8.27%63
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.02%153 901
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.96%81 869
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.94%81 311
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.52%76 217
ENEL S.P.A.21.65%68 495
