EVISO has purchased 4,900 of its own ordinary shares

(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa reported that it purchased 4,905 of its own ordinary shares between May 2 and May 5.

The shares were taken over at an average price per unit of EUR2.33 approximately, for a total value of EUR11,427.20.

As of today, the company holds 48,731 treasury shares, or 0.2 percent of its share capital.

eVISO's stock closed Tuesday down 2.2 percent at EUR2.28 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

