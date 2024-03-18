(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa announced Monday that it bought back 8,000 of its own ordinary shares between March 11 and March 15.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR3.33 per share, for a total value of EUR26,629.47.

To date, the company holds 585,069 treasury shares, representing 2.4 percent of its share capital.

eVISO's stock is up 0.6 percent at EUR3.35 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.