(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa announced Monday that it purchased 9,500 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 8 and Dec. 12.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.08, for a total value of EUR29,294.57.

To date, the company holds 513,269 treasury shares, representing 2.1 percent of its share capital.

eVISO's stock closed Monday down 1.3 percent at EUR3.05 per share.

