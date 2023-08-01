Today at 03:30 am

(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa reported that it purchased 10,032 of its own ordinary shares between July 24 and July 28.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR2.20 per share, with a total value of EUR22,061.60.

As of today, the company holds 120,971 treasury shares, equivalent to 0.5 percent of its share capital.

eVISO's stock is unchanged at EUR2.29 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.