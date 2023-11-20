(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa reported Monday that it purchased 17,812 of its own ordinary shares between Nov. 13 and Nov. 17.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.39, for a total value of EUR42,530.21.

As of today, the company holds 377,763 treasury shares, representing 1.5 percent of its share capital.

eVISO's stock on Monday closed up 0.4 percent at EUR2.40 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

