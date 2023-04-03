Advanced search
    EVISO   IT0005430936

EVISO S.P.A.

(EVISO)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-03 am EDT
2.320 EUR   +0.87%
AN
03/28EVISO closes first-half loss but revenues rise
AN
02/21NFP eVISO negative at end of 2022; clients deposit over EUR6 million
AN
EVISO has purchased more than 9,000 shares of its own common stock

04/03/2023 | 01:30pm EDT
(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa announced Monday that it had purchased 9,039 of its own ordinary shares between March 27 and March 31.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.30, for a total value of EUR20,747.14.

To date, the company holds 14,673 treasury shares, representing 0.1 percent of its share capital.

eVISO's stock closed Monday at par at EUR2.30 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 230 M 249 M 249 M
Net income 2023 0,70 M 0,76 M 0,76 M
Net cash 2023 6,00 M 6,52 M 6,52 M
P/E ratio 2023 86,8x
Yield 2023 0,30%
Capitalization 56,7 M 61,7 M 61,6 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 21,2%
Chart EVISO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
eVISO S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVISO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,30 €
Average target price 4,15 €
Spread / Average Target 80,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianfranco Sorasio Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Federica Berardi Chief Financial Officer & Manager-IR
Antonio di Prima Independent Director
Roberto Vancini Independent Director
Mauro Bellino Roci Executive & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVISO S.P.A.-9.45%62
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.80%153 196
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.08%78 576
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.56%75 766
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.33%74 344
ENEL S.P.A.11.87%62 113
