EVISO has purchased more than 9,000 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa announced Monday that it had purchased 9,039 of its own ordinary shares between March 27 and March 31.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.30, for a total value of EUR20,747.14.

To date, the company holds 14,673 treasury shares, representing 0.1 percent of its share capital.

eVISO's stock closed Monday at par at EUR2.30 per share.

