(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa reported Monday that it purchased 9,002 of its own ordinary shares between Aug. 21 and Aug. 25.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR2.26 per share, for a total value of EUR20,342.36.

As of today, the company holds 163,632 treasury shares, or 0.7 percent of its share capital.

eVISO's stock closed unchanged at EUR2.27 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

