(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa announced Monday that it has expanded its services to reseller operators, hitherto served exclusively with electricity and related activities, by signing a GAS supply contract.

"The completion of the range for this sales channel, consistent with the company's strategy of making the gas offering pervasive across all sectors, configures eVISO as a solid partner with an effective value proposition with which resellers can address the growth opportunities that the path of market liberalization may offer in the future," the company specified in a statement.

The first contract signed today has an annual ceiling of 1 million standard cubic meters, equivalent to an estimated turnover of around EUR1 million. "In order to provide a term of comparison, it should be noted that during fiscal year 2022-23 the gas delivered to direct customers by eVISO amounted to 1.7 million smc," the company points out.

The newly signed contract will make it possible to increase the volumes of gas managed and begin to benefit, even in the gas segment, from the advantages of the scalability of the proprietary commodity management technology that characterizes eVISO.

Lucia Fracassi, general manager of eVISO, commented, "With the introduction of gas supply to resellers, we are taking a significant step toward creating a complete energy ecosystem. We are determined to play a key role in the transformation of the Italian energy sector, providing added value not only to our direct customers, but also to a wider range of professional operators, thanks to our artificial intelligence platform that is unique in the industry."

eVISO closed Friday in the red by 2.1 percent at EUR2.33 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

