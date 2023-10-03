(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa reported Tuesday that data provided by the Integrated Information System showed double-digit growth in electricity volumes managed by the company.

In fact, electricity volumes managed by eVISO, both in terms of direct customers and resellers, have risen 17 percent in the past three months. Specifically, the annual consumption volumes provided by the IIS, related to direct customers bundled with eVISO as of October, amounted to 310 GWh, an all-time high for eVISO, up 15% from the annual consumption volumes provided by the IIS for customers bundled with eVISO in June and amounting to 270 GWh; in addition, the annual consumption volumes of the current Reseller channel customers and subscribers to eVISO in October are 660 GWh, an all-time high for eVISO, up 18% compared to the annual consumption volumes provided by the SII for users subscribed to eVISO in June 2023 and amounting to 560 GWh.

Gianfranco Sorasio, CEO of eVISO, said, "In line with the record results of volumes under management already recorded in June, we are pleased to announce that the data provided by the SII show, for the month of October, a growth of 17% in the last three months, of the portfolio under management on all electricity channels. In December, we informed the market that contracts had been signed toward the reseller channel equivalent to a pipeline of 700 GWh. The 660 GWh of annual volumes matched by eVISO only nine months after the new contracts were signed corresponds to a pipeline conversion rate of more than 90 percent and demonstrates the high visibility on the segment."

"For clarity, we highlight that the 100 GWh deal communicated on August 29 does not yet have a material impact on October volumes. eVISO's value proposition in the energy market is beginning to be appreciated, on industrial volumes, by both direct customers and professional traders. We continue to work diligently to make eVISO's offering increasingly present in the markets."

