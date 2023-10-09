October 09, 2023 at 09:06 am EDT

(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa reported Monday that it bought back 10,501 of its own ordinary shares between Oct. 2 and Oct. 6.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR2.32 per share, for a total value of EUR24,328.56.

As of today, the company holds 240,808 treasury shares, representing 1.0 percent of its share capital.

eVISO's stock rises 7.9 percent to EUR2.45 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.