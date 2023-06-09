EVISO, record in volumes under management in June and flies Reseller channel

(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa on Friday released data provided by the Integrated Information System -- the public body that manages information flows related to the electricity and gas markets -- on the annual consumption volumes of the pool of electricity users subscribed to eVISO in June.

These data show a strong resumption of growth in electricity volumes handled by eVISO in terms of both direct customers and resellers.

Specifically, the data show that the annual consumption volumes provided by the IIS related to direct customers bundled with eVISO as of June amounted to 270 GWh, an all-time high for eVISO, up 16 percent from the annual consumption volumes provided by the IIS for customers bundled with eVISO in June 2022 and amounted to 230 GWh.

Again, the annual consumption volumes of the current Reseller channel customers and subscribed to eVISO in June 2023 is 560 GWh which is the all-time high for eVISO, up 41% compared to the annual consumption volumes provided by the SII for users subscribed to eVISO in June 2022 and equal to 400 GWh.

Gianfranco Sorasio, CEO of eVISO, said, "We communicate with satisfaction that the data provided by the SII show the growth of the portfolio under management on all channels. In the Direct Client channel, which has been declining in the past months due to the tensions in the energy market recorded in 2022, volumes have returned to growth above the historical maximum. In the Reseller channel, data confirms the double-digit progression up by plus 41 percent from volumes matched to eVISO in June 2022."

"In December 2022, we informed the market that contracts had been signed toward the Reseller channel equivalent to a pipeline of 700 GWh. The 560 GWh of annual volumes matched by eVISO only six months after the new contracts were signed corresponds to a pipeline conversion rate of more than 80 percent and demonstrates the high visibility on the segment. The volumes confirm that the proprietary digital infrastructure, which automates the value chain from producer to consumer, is a competitive advantage that enables eVISO to rapidly scale the businesses in which it is present."

