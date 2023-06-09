Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. EVISO S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVISO   IT0005430936

EVISO S.P.A.

(EVISO)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  03:00:22 2023-06-09 am EDT
2.290 EUR   +1.78%
02:46aEVISO, record in volumes under management in June and flies Reseller channel
AN
05/23EVISO goes ahead with buybacks of its own ordinary shares
AN
05/09EVISO has purchased 4,900 of its own ordinary shares
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EVISO, record in volumes under management in June and flies Reseller channel

06/09/2023 | 02:46am EDT
(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa on Friday released data provided by the Integrated Information System -- the public body that manages information flows related to the electricity and gas markets -- on the annual consumption volumes of the pool of electricity users subscribed to eVISO in June.

These data show a strong resumption of growth in electricity volumes handled by eVISO in terms of both direct customers and resellers.

Specifically, the data show that the annual consumption volumes provided by the IIS related to direct customers bundled with eVISO as of June amounted to 270 GWh, an all-time high for eVISO, up 16 percent from the annual consumption volumes provided by the IIS for customers bundled with eVISO in June 2022 and amounted to 230 GWh.

Again, the annual consumption volumes of the current Reseller channel customers and subscribed to eVISO in June 2023 is 560 GWh which is the all-time high for eVISO, up 41% compared to the annual consumption volumes provided by the SII for users subscribed to eVISO in June 2022 and equal to 400 GWh.

Gianfranco Sorasio, CEO of eVISO, said, "We communicate with satisfaction that the data provided by the SII show the growth of the portfolio under management on all channels. In the Direct Client channel, which has been declining in the past months due to the tensions in the energy market recorded in 2022, volumes have returned to growth above the historical maximum. In the Reseller channel, data confirms the double-digit progression up by plus 41 percent from volumes matched to eVISO in June 2022."

"In December 2022, we informed the market that contracts had been signed toward the Reseller channel equivalent to a pipeline of 700 GWh. The 560 GWh of annual volumes matched by eVISO only six months after the new contracts were signed corresponds to a pipeline conversion rate of more than 80 percent and demonstrates the high visibility on the segment. The volumes confirm that the proprietary digital infrastructure, which automates the value chain from producer to consumer, is a competitive advantage that enables eVISO to rapidly scale the businesses in which it is present."

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVISO S.P.A. 1.78% 2.29 Real-time Quote.-11.42%
SII -0.19% 53.7 Real-time Quote.18.63%
SOPRA STERIA GROUP -0.06% 173.4 Real-time Quote.22.88%
Financials
Sales 2023 230 M 247 M 247 M
Net income 2023 0,70 M 0,75 M 0,75 M
Net cash 2023 6,00 M 6,46 M 6,46 M
P/E ratio 2023 84,9x
Yield 2023 0,31%
Capitalization 55,5 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 93
Free-Float 21,2%
Chart EVISO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
eVISO S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVISO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,25 €
Average target price 4,15 €
Spread / Average Target 84,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianfranco Sorasio Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Federica Berardi Chief Financial Officer & Manager-IR
Antonio di Prima Independent Director
Roberto Vancini Independent Director
Mauro Bellino Roci Executive & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVISO S.P.A.-11.42%60
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.28%151 554
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.71%77 652
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.79%77 506
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.67%70 900
ENEL S.P.A.20.76%66 490
