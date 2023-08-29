(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa announced Tuesday that it has signed a new energy supply contract to a reseller operator for a platfond of 100 GWh, equivalent to an estimated turnover of about EUR25 million.

"The contract with the new reseller confirms the attractiveness of the eVISO offer based on the proprietary digital infrastructure, which automates the value chain from producer to consumer," the company explained in a note.

The company recalled that eVISO has strengthened its sales structure towards reseller customers with the addition of Paolo Pagani, a professional with more than 15 years of experience in the specific segment of selling electricity, gas and services to resellers, at leading operators in the Northeast.

Lucia Fracassi, general manager of eVISO, commented, "The campaign to acquire new contracts with resellers continues with satisfaction with a new agreement that adds 100 GWh of electricity volume platfond for the period 23/24. We are confident that eVISO's value proposition will bring further significant increases in energy delivered to the resellers channel in the near future."

"It is also with satisfaction that I announce the addition of Paolo Pagani, a professional who has been active in the energy segment since 1995. His experience in the power and gas sector towards resellers enhances eVISO's commercial proposition in a strategic channel particularly permeable to our technology proposition based on our proprietary te3cnological infrastructure."

