February 19, 2024 at 10:40 am EST

(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa announced Monday that it bought back 8,000 shares between February 12 and 16.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR2.9973 for a total value of EUR23,978.62.

As a result of these transactions, eVISO holds a total of 553,269 treasury shares, representing 2.2 percent of the share capital.

eVISO is up 0.3 percent to EUR3.01 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

