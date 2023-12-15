(Alliance News) - eVISO Spa on Friday announced the upgrade of its proprietary digital infrastructure aimed at further improving the quality of services offered and the company's operational efficiency.

Gianfranco Sorasio - CEO of eVISO - commented, "The further upgrade of our proprietary digital infrastructure increases our capacity for growth in the POWER-TECH sector by about 10 times. With 2024 shaping up to be a period of significant expansion, we aim to consolidate our leadership position by offering more advanced and timely services to our customers. This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and operational excellence to successfully meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving marketplace that drives us to upgrade and make our proprietary digital platform ever more efficient."

"Market liberalization and the strong development of renewable energy will allow eVISO to attract more and more customers for both energy and gas. The purpose of this update is twofold: on the one hand to improve the efficiency in operational terms of the Company and on the other to increase the number of services offered

to our customers."

eVISO closed Thursday's session flat at EUR2.76 per share

