(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Friday's Italy Growth in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

Energy is advancing 7.9 percent to EUR2.31 per share, following up the double-digit rise seen in the eve.

eVISO is advancing 4.5 percent with new price at EUR3.05 per share, following the 3.6 percent green on eve.

----------

LOSERS

----------

FAE Technology is giving up 6.2%, positioning itself toward its third session to close among the bearish.

Gismondi 1754 is giving up 4.9 percent to EUR4.62 per share.

----------

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

