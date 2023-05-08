Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Evli Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVLI   FI4000513437

EVLI OYJ

(EVLI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:08:34 2023-05-08 am EDT
18.30 EUR   -0.54%
06:11aEvli Plc : Conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares
GL
06:10aEvli Plc : Conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares
AQ
05/05Evli Plc : Managers' Transactions
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evli Plc: Conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares

05/08/2023 | 06:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EVLI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON MAY 8, 2023, AT 1:10 PM (EET/EEST)

The Board of Directors of Evli Plc has in its meeting on April 25, 2023 approved request of shareholders to convert 18,000 Series A shares of Evli Plc to Series B shares in accordance with Article 4 in the Articles of Association.

As a result of the conversion of shares, the company’s amount of Series A shares totals 14,467,148 and the amount of Series B shares totals 11,808,154. The conversion does not affect the total amount of shares which is 26,275,302. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 301,151,114.

The conversions of shares were registered in the Trade Register on May 8, 2023. The converted shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares on May 9, 2023.


EVLI PLC


Additional information:
Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Plc, tel. +358 (0)40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com


Evli Plc

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the best fund house and the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment**.

Evli Group employs around 300 professionals and Evli has approximately EUR 16.7 billion in client assets under management (net 3/2023). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

* Morningstar Awards 2023 (c). Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Awarded to Evli for the Best Fund House in Finland. Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021. Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland.
** SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021, 2022.


Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, main media, www.evli.com


All news about EVLI OYJ
06:11aEvli Plc : Conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares
GL
06:10aEvli Plc : Conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares
AQ
05/05Evli Plc : Managers' Transactions
GL
05/04Evli Plc : Managers' Transactions
GL
05/04Evli Plc : Managers' Transactions
AQ
05/03Alisa Bank Plc - Managers' Transactions (Timo Lehmus, closely associated person)
AQ
04/25Evli Plc's Interim Report January-March 2023
GL
04/25Evli Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/24Fellow Bank changes its name. The new name is Alisa Bank.
AQ
04/20Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Fellow Bank Plc on 20 April 2023
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 110 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2023 31,0 M 34,2 M 34,2 M
Net cash 2023 60,0 M 66,1 M 66,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,6x
Yield 2023 8,48%
Capitalization 483 M 533 M 533 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,84x
EV / Sales 2024 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 32,4%
Chart EVLI OYJ
Duration : Period :
Evli Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVLI OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 18,40 €
Average target price 20,00 €
Spread / Average Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jyri Maunu Olavi Lehtimäki Chief Executive Officer
Juho Mikola Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Henrik Gustaf Alexander Andersin Chairman
Panu Jousimies Head-Execution & Operations
Fredrik Hacklin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVLI OYJ21.45%533
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY1.77%7 909
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC2.88%7 769
AMP LIMITED-14.45%2 215
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.18.00%2 006
360 ONE WAM LIMITED-6.81%1 805
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer