    EVLI   FI4000513437

EVLI OYJ

(EVLI)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04:50 2022-08-02 am EDT
17.80 EUR    0.00%
05:01aEvli Plc - Managers' Transactions
GL
05:01aEvli Plc - Managers' Transactions
GL
07/28Evli Plc - Managers' Transactions
GL
Evli Plc - Managers' Transactions

08/02/2022 | 05:01am EDT
EVLI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS AUGUST 2, 2022 AT 12.00 PM (EET/EEST)

Evli Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ingman Group Oy Ab
Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Robert Ingman
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Evli Oyj
LEI: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 18181/4/6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-07-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000513437
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 56 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(2): Volume: 309 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(3): Volume: 35 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(4): Volume: 85 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(5): Volume: 465 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(6): Volume: 200 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(7): Volume: 116 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(8): Volume: 59 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(9): Volume: 61 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(10): Volume: 244 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(11): Volume: 120 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(12): Volume: 61 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(13): Volume: 40 Unit price: 17.7 EUR
(14): Volume: 200 Unit price: 17.7 EUR
(15): Volume: 10 Unit price: 17.6 EUR
(16): Volume: 27 Unit price: 17.65 EUR
(17): Volume: 200 Unit price: 17.65 EUR
(18): Volume: 190 Unit price: 17.6 EUR
(19): Volume: 292 Unit price: 17.65 EUR
(20): Volume: 200 Unit price: 17.65 EUR
(21): Volume: 8 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(22): Volume: 100 Unit price: 17.4 EUR
(23): Volume: 490 Unit price: 17.65 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(23): Volume: 3568 Volume weighted average price: 17.67989 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-07-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000513437
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 108 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(4): Volume: 42 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(5): Volume: 100 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(6): Volume: 499 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(7): Volume: 1 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(8): Volume: 100 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(9): Volume: 500 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(10): Volume: 63 Unit price: 17.6 EUR
(11): Volume: 39 Unit price: 17.6 EUR
(12): Volume: 50 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(13): Volume: 200 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(14): Volume: 158 Unit price: 17.75 EUR
(15): Volume: 442 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(16): Volume: 100 Unit price: 17.75 EUR
(17): Volume: 200 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(18): Volume: 38 Unit price: 17.65 EUR
(19): Volume: 283 Unit price: 17.6 EUR
(20): Volume: 3217 Unit price: 17.65 EUR
(21): Volume: 13 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(22): Volume: 327 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(23): Volume: 68 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(24): Volume: 102 Unit price: 17.55 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(24): Volume: 6800 Volume weighted average price: 17.72832 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000513437
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 42 Unit price: 17.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 17.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 50 Unit price: 17.8 EUR
(4): Volume: 50 Unit price: 17.8 EUR
(5): Volume: 18 Unit price: 17.8 EUR
(6): Volume: 82 Unit price: 17.8 EUR
(7): Volume: 68 Unit price: 17.8 EUR
(8): Volume: 32 Unit price: 17.8 EUR
(9): Volume: 23 Unit price: 17.8 EUR
(10): Volume: 7 Unit price: 17.8 EUR
(11): Volume: 73 Unit price: 17.8 EUR
(12): Volume: 27 Unit price: 17.8 EUR
(13): Volume: 50 Unit price: 17.8 EUR
(14): Volume: 10 Unit price: 17.8 EUR
(15): Volume: 47 Unit price: 17.8 EUR
(16): Volume: 140 Unit price: 17.9 EUR
(17): Volume: 45 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
(18): Volume: 245 Unit price: 17.95 EUR
(19): Volume: 80 Unit price: 17.95 EUR
(20): Volume: 23 Unit price: 17.65 EUR
(21): Volume: 68 Unit price: 17.65 EUR
(22): Volume: 78 Unit price: 18 EUR
(23): Volume: 42 Unit price: 18 EUR
(24): Volume: 150 Unit price: 18 EUR
(25): Volume: 80 Unit price: 17.6 EUR
(26): Volume: 150 Unit price: 17.45 EUR
(27): Volume: 26 Unit price: 17.45 EUR
(28): Volume: 62 Unit price: 17.6 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(28): Volume: 1818 Volume weighted average price: 17.80844 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-01
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000513437
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 17.85 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 250 Volume weighted average price: 17.85 EUR


Additional information:

Sari Paronen, Communications Specialist, Evli Plc, tel. +358 40 7442697, sari.paronen@evli.com


Evli in brief

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment**.

Evli Group employs around 250 professionals and Evli has a total of EUR 14.5 billion in client assets under management (net 6/2022). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland **SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021.


Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.evli.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
