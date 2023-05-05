Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Evli Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVLI   FI4000513437

EVLI OYJ

(EVLI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  09:23:51 2023-05-05 am EDT
18.15 EUR    0.00%
09:31aEvli Plc : Managers' Transactions
GL
05/04Evli Plc : Managers' Transactions
GL
05/04Evli Plc : Managers' Transactions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evli Plc: Managers' Transactions

05/05/2023 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EVLI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS May 5, 2023 AT 4:30 PM (EET/EEST)

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Thunekov Ab
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Mikael Thunved
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Evli Oyj
LEI: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 30946/4/4

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000513437
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3200 Unit price: 18.25 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 3200 Volume weighted average price: 18.25 EUR


EVLI PLC


Additional information:

Mikaela Herrala, Head of Marketing, Communications and IR, Evli Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com


Evli in brief

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the best fund house and the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment**.

Evli Group employs around 300 professionals and Evli has approximately EUR 16.7 billion in client assets under management (net 3/2023). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

* Morningstar Awards 2023 (c). Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Awarded to Evli for the Best Fund House in Finland. Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021. Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland.
** SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021, 2022.


Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, main media, www.evli.com


All news about EVLI OYJ
09:31aEvli Plc : Managers' Transactions
GL
05/04Evli Plc : Managers' Transactions
GL
05/04Evli Plc : Managers' Transactions
AQ
05/03Alisa Bank Plc - Managers' Transactions (Timo Lehmus, closely associated person)
AQ
04/25Evli Plc's Interim Report January-March 2023
GL
04/25Evli Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/24Fellow Bank changes its name. The new name is Alisa Bank.
AQ
04/20Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Fellow Bank Plc on 20 April 2023
AQ
04/12Development of Fellow Bank's loan and deposit portfolio in March
AQ
03/16Notice to Annual General Meeting 2023
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 110 M 121 M 121 M
Net income 2023 31,0 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
Net cash 2023 60,0 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,4x
Yield 2023 8,60%
Capitalization 477 M 525 M 525 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,78x
EV / Sales 2024 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 32,4%
Chart EVLI OYJ
Duration : Period :
Evli Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVLI OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 18,15 €
Average target price 20,00 €
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jyri Maunu Olavi Lehtimäki Chief Executive Officer
Juho Mikola Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Henrik Gustaf Alexander Andersin Chairman
Panu Jousimies Head-Execution & Operations
Fredrik Hacklin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVLI OYJ19.80%525
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-0.41%7 740
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC1.19%7 601
AMP LIMITED-15.97%2 151
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.14.39%1 945
360 ONE WAM LIMITED-5.38%1 832
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer