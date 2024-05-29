EVLI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS May 29, 2024 AT 5:40 PM (EET/EEST)

Evli Plc: Managers' Transactions - Kuljukka

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Antti Kuljukka

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Evli Plc

LEI: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 64456/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-05-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1560 Unit price: 19.45 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1560 Volume weighted average price: 19.45 EUR





EVLI PLC



Additional information:

Heidi Jääskeläinen, Communications Manager, Evli Plc, tel. +358 40 661 4110, heidi.jaaskelainen@evli.com



