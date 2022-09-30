EVLI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AT 2 PM (EET/EEST)
Evli Plc - Managers' transactions - Mikola
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mikola, Juho
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Evli Plc
LEI: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766_20220930132944_15
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-09-28
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000513437
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4784 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4784 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Additional information:
Sari Paronen, Communications Specialist, Evli Plc, tel. +358 40 7442697, sari.paronen@evli.com
