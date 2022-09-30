Advanced search
    EVLI   FI4000513437

EVLI OYJ

(EVLI)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  06:25 2022-09-30 am EDT
15.85 EUR   +3.59%
07:01aEvli Plc - Managers' transactions
GL
07:00aEvli Plc - Managers' transactions
AQ
09/28Evli, EAB Merger Nears Completion
MT
Evli Plc - Managers' transactions

09/30/2022 | 07:01am EDT
EVLI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AT 2 PM (EET/EEST)

Evli Plc - Managers' transactions - Mikola
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mikola, Juho
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Evli Plc
LEI: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766_20220930132944_15
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-09-28
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000513437
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4784 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4784 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR


Additional information:

Sari Paronen, Communications Specialist, Evli Plc, tel. +358 40 7442697, sari.paronen@evli.com


Evli Plc

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment**.

Evli Group employs around 250 professionals and Evli has a total of EUR 14.5 billion in client assets under management (net 6/2022). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland **SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021.

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.evli.com


Financials
Sales 2022 92,5 M 90,3 M 90,3 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 9,54%
Capitalization 144 M 141 M 141 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Jyri Maunu Olavi Lehtimäki Chief Executive Officer
Juho Mikola Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Henrik Gustaf Alexander Andersin Chairman
Panu Jousimies Head-Execution & Operations
Fredrik Hacklin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVLI OYJ0.00%141
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-17.03%6 850
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-40.91%5 942
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED24.00%1 916
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-39.93%1 533
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-29.76%1 359