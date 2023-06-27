EVLI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON JUNE 27, 2023, AT 6:15 PM (EET/EEST)



As previously announced, Evli Plc has on April 21, 2022 decided on a directed share issue without consideration for the reward payments based on the Restricted Share Plans 2018 and 2019.

A total of 209,597 new B shares of Evli Plc have been entered into the Trade Register today, on June 27, 2023. After the trade registration, the number of the company's B shares increases to 12,017,751 and the total amount of shares is 26,484,899.

The new B shares will establish shareholder rights as of registration date. The B shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd together with the old shares as from June 28, 2023.





Additional information:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Plc, tel. +358 (0)40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com





